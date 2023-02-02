Chakwera calls for concerted efforts in transforming Malawi into middle income economy

President Lazarus Chakwera has asked Malawians to join hands and work with urgency towards achieving the agenda of transforming Malawi into a low-middle income economy by 2030.

Chakwera made the call today when he presided over the national development conference at the Bingu International Conference Center in Lilongwe which was themed: ‘Malawi 2063 One Year On: Forging Concerted Efforts on the Journey to Wealth Creation and Self-Reliance’.

Speaking at the event, president Chakwera said this year’s National Development Conference is yet another occasion for the country to track progress on this path of developing the country under the 2063 national development plan.

The Malawi leader then said if Malawians will come and work together without being side-tracked by petty politics, it is possible for the country to be self-reliant economically and financially soon despite the hardships which people are experiencing now.

“If we are going to meet our target of graduating into a low-middle income economy by 2030, which is now only seven years away, then it is imperative for us to gather like this and see what is and what isn’t working for our nation’s development and our quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is possible for Malawi to be food and nutrition secure, and it is possible for Malawi to graduate into a middle-income economy. What I have seen today from young people and practitioners in our economy gives me tremendous hope that despite the despondency and despair that some easily succumb to, this country has a lot to look forward to,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera added that his government will continue engaging the private sector on various developmental activities saying they are so crucial as they help government to always meet its developmental goals.

He then encouraged people in the country to never give up saying when a boulder needs to be pushed down a mountain, the first stages of the push may be slow and difficult, but that is no reason to give up the push, because eventually the boulder will move in surrender to the concerted efforts.

“Once the boulder starts moving down the mountain, it will have a momentum that no one can stop, a momentum that can even crush anyone that tries to stand in its way. So let us not give up pushing, for together we will overcome all obstacles that stand in the way of our progress in developing our country,” he added.

President Chakwera has however said that it is imperative that the country also regularly review who is and who isn’t in the right position to push for the implementation of the nation’s development and added that he expect from the new cabinet, nothing, but implementation and delivery.

“The focus of my Administration this year is implementation and delivery. No matter the office, no matter the Ministry, no matter the Department, and no matter the Agency, nothing but implementation and delivery must be accepted, because as a nation, we do not have the luxury of time. We must deliver today; we must deliver everyday; and we must deliver now,” added Chakwera.

