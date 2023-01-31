UDF says Atupele is still a strong member of the party

United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday told the party’s followers at Mpaweni Shopping Centre in Lilongwe that the party still recognizes its former president Atupele Muluzi as a reliable UDF member.

Speaking during a political rally, Ellen Kadango who represented UDF Youth Wing President Yusuf Sambo, said the formation of Friends of Atupele grouping does not mean that the former president has formed another party.

Kadango who is also a shadow Member of parliament for Lilongwe City South East said the grouping aims at attracting and bringing the youth together who believe that UDF leadership will bring change in the country.

“Atupele is still with UDF and the formation of Friends of Atupele is to attract youths from other political parties to join us,” said Kadango.

She further condemned some people who want to bring division in the party, saying this is the time to build the party in preparation of 2025 elections.

During the rally, she urged people to choose wisely and not repeat mistakes during next elections saying people are suffering now because of wrong choices they made during 2020.

She said even Malawi Congress Party supporters are facing the same challenges because Tonse Government is full of promising things without any implementation.

She, however, said President Lazarus Chakwera has goodwill for Malawi but selfish politicians have made him to concentrate on politics instead of promotion of good governance.

UDF officials from central regional committee, district and constituency including members of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were also in attendance during the rally.

Atupele Muluzi resigned as UDF president last year saying he wanted to focus on business. However, last week he released a video in which he launched his presidential bid.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24