Porn scandal rocks Catholic University of Malawi

A revenge porn scandal has once again rocked the Catholic University of Malawi.

It’s alleged that the scandal kicked off following an entanglement involving 1 male and 2 female students.

One of the female students, Jessie (not real name) got jealous of the man seeing another student, Immaculate (not real name), and she opted to leaking her fellow female student’s nudes.

In retaliation, the male student nicknamed Chiphwanya released all the sextapes he had made with Jessie.

The videos have been shared widely on social media.

This is not the first time Catholic University has been in the news because of its naughty students.

Last year, a student at the university was heard in a leaked audio clip boasting about a sexual encounter.

Video clips that also leaked last year revealed that female students were being targeted by a well known DJ to act in porn videos.

