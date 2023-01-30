Luanar begs Bushiri for help: Major 1 rescues 65 students

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri paid fees totaling K26 milllion for 65 students after Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) begged for help.

The students were about to be barred from writing their end of year examinations due to unsorted fees balances.

According to Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the university wrote him, as an emergency, seeking his hand so that no student is barred from writing examinations.

Bushiri went to Luanar’s Bunda campus today where he announced the support.

“I have a running bursary scheme which, already, is helping so many people. However, when I got a letter on Friday, and saw the scale of desperation, I had to act swiftly to ensure no student fails to write examinations,” he said.

The university’s vice-chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda thanked Bushiri for assisting the students.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24