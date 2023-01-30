Form 3 student commits suicide

A 22-year-old student who was in form three at Euthini Secondary School in Mzimba District has committed suicide by hanging over a chronic illness.

Mzimba police spokesperson, Peter Botha identified the deceased as Samuel Jonathan Mjima who on Saturday January 28th, hanged himself to a tree close to the school’s football ground.

According to Botha, on the material day, Mjima went missing for some hours and was later discovered hanging dead a few metres from the school and a suicide note indicated that he committed suicide over chronic illness.

In the suicide note, Mjima complained that he has been sick since 2021 when he was in form one and that he had no hopes of getting better again and that he was tired of the illness hence his decision to commit suicide.

Botha further indicated that Euthini Police accompanied by medical personnel from Euthini Health Centre, visited the scene and conducted a post-mortem whose results has revealed that death was caused by suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Samuel Jonathan Mjima hailed from Nkhalamu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba District.

Follow us on Twitter: