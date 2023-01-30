Chamkakala confirmed as new DPP

Masauko Chamkakala has been confirmed as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with 14 out of 16 members of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) voting for the new DPP.

Chamkakala’s confirmation comes days after he was appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera to replace Steven Kayuni who was fired for his role in the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma.

PAC Joyce Chitsulo said the committee was satisfied with Chamkakala’s performance as Legal Aid Bureau director.

“We already know what he is capable of, and looking at how he has transformed Legal Aid Bureau, we know that if given this chance he will also do well in his new office,” said Chitsulo.

She added that Chamkakala has pledged to ensure a good working relationship between the DPP

On his part, Chamkakala said the

differences between ACB and his office should be considered history.

During Kayuni’s time as DPP, there was sour working relationship between Kayuni and Chizuma with cracks emerging on how to handle some cases.

At one point, Kayuni did not grant consent to the ACB to prosecute a case.

Kayuni also faulted Chizuma for opening cases against individuals considered as witnesses by the DPP.

In a leaked audio last year, Chizuma allegedly described Kayuni as compromised and corrupt. Kayuni complained to the police, leading to the arrest of Chizuma on December 6.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24