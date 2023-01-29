Two brothers arrested for killing teenager over shoes

Police in Ndirande have arrested two brothers, Gift Henderson, 21, and Ernest Henderson aged 18, for allegedly killing 18-year-old Prince Malunga in July last year for refusing to borrow them his shoes.

The two were arrested during the night of January 27-28, 2023 following the offence they committed on July 2, 2022, at around 18:00hours at Safarao in Ndirande Township.

Malunga’s father told police the two suspects had earlier on approached his son with an intention of borrowing shoes but Malunga denied.

This angered the two suspects who started assaulting Malunga and in the process, the boy sustained severe head injuries leading to severe bleeding after being hit with a big stone.

Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda, Public Relations Officer for Ndirande Police Station, said Malunga was rushed to Ndirande Health Center where he stayed until 18:00hours when his condition deteriorated and he eventually died.

Post-mortem done at Chiradzulu District Hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood as a result of head injuries.

Soon after the incident, the two went on the run until on the 27 January when Ndirande Police detectives through intelligence gathering raided their hideout in Safarao area and arrested them.

The suspects will appear in court soon for committal to the High Court.

Both suspects hail from Kandu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.

