Devotion: Work with others

Act 11 verse 25 to 26 Barnabas went out to Tarsus to look for Saul. When he had found him, he brought him to Antioch. It happened, that for a whole year they were gathered together with the church, and taught many people. The disciples were first called Christians in Antioch.

The first people to be called Christians were not from Jerusalem congregation but from Antioch church.

The Antioch church became vibrant when Barnabas went out to Tarsus to look for Paul and worked together with him. Paul was unknown to many people at that time but brother Barnabas knew that bringing him would change the work of God for better.

Learn to work with others to achieve greater results. Many assignments in life need team work. In addition, appreciate that some people can even be better than you. That knowledge of them being better than you should push you to work with them rather than pushing them aside (so that you should appear as the only knowledgeable one).

Deuteronomy 32:30 (EasyEnglish) “One man runs after 1000 men! Two men make 10 000 men run away!…”

When you work with others you achieve quantum leap results. This is why the Antioch church grew bigger within a year and made history by being the first to be called Christians.

What are you intending to do? How do you want to do it?

Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their labor. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow; but woe to him who is alone when he falls, and doesn’t have another to lift him up.”

CONFESSION

I work with others. I achieve quantum leap results beyond human expectations. In Jesus Name. Amen

