Atupele launches bid for presidency

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has launched his bid for the presidency, saying there is need to create a vibrant economy, root out corruption and empower the youth in Malawi.

Muluzi, the son of former President Bakili Muluzi, released a video message on Facebook on Friday in which he talked about the economy.

In the message, Muluzi said Malawi has been destroyed for decades by its leaders who have been failing to fulfil their own promises.

“It has been decades, same tune, same promises, failed promises, wasted years.

“Malawi was once one of the hopeful countries in Africa, but the hope has been watered down over the years. It is a trend that is continuing. A pattern of hope, then despair, hope then despair,” said Muluzi.

He added that Malawians are worried about lack of food and healthcare and cases of suicide are on the rise because people feel there is no hope in Malawi.

According to Muluzi, he understands the pain Malawians are going through.

He said he is committed to the Malawian dream where leadership is held in the right regard, where integrity is first and confidence drives the stride of Malawians as they walk to work or walk in a government offices and expect nothing but world services.

Muluzi hinted that his first task would be to revive the economy as everything hinges on a vibrant economy.

According to Muluzi, this would be achieved by putting qualified individuals in production, tourist, mining and farming industries.

He added that he would also ensure that agriculture is solidified such that farmers reap from their work.

“The youth are also our most valuable asset in this revolution. Thousands graduate from our universities every year but the resultant factor of lack of employment is the inevitable brain drain.

“We must empower our youth by encouraging and supporting homemade solutions and inventions,” said Muluzi.

He also talked about the need to root out corruption in order to foster foreign investments. He added that Malawians should elect credible leaders who are not tainted by corruption and ones who recognize that people deserve the very best.

Muluzi also talked about implementing social protection system that empowers citizens and put money in their pockets.

Muluzi then declared that he sees hope in Malawi and he believes that the time is now to transform the country.

“We are the ones Malawi has been waiting for, you are the ones I have been praying for, to turn around our story and create a new destiny for Malawi.

Muluzi’s message comes weeks after a grouping called Friends of Atupele held press conferences urging Muluzi to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

Muluzi used to be President of United Democratic Front (UDF) but left the party last year to venture into business.

He was UDF candidate in the 2014 presidential elections where he came fourth and in the now nullified 2019 presidential elections where he also lost.

In the 2020 fresh presidential elections, Muluzi was running mate to former President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party.

