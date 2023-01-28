Woman arrested for stealing phone during church service

Malawi Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 27-year-old woman, Ester Phiri, for allegedly stealing a cellphone during a church service at Area 25C Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.

This is according to Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, Kanengo Police Station public relations officer, who said the incident happened today, Saturday 28th January, 2023 at Area 25C Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in the capital city.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said the victim who has been identified as Evelyn Labana, told police that today, she went to Area 25C SDA Church for prayers and while in the church, she connected her phone to a charger and went to the other side of the church hall as the service was in progress.

Labana further told police that the phone was in a small bag and that before leaving where she placed the phone, she covered it with her wrapper (chitenje).

Later, the suspect, Phiri, tip-toed into the church hall advancing towards where Labana left the phone and within a moment, the suspect allegedly stole the phone, an Itel A55 valued at K70,000.00.

When the victim tried to ask her what she was doing, Phiri hurried outside and started running away, a development which saw some church leaders chasing after her until they apprehended the woman and took her to police.

Ester Phiri comes from Msangu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district and she is expected to appear before court soon to answer theft charges.

