Woman arrested for scalding 18-year-old girl over prostitution allegations

Mangochi Police Station has arrested Lucy Patrick, 27, who doused Amida Jafali, 18, with hot water after being accused of spreading rumours against the victim.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that incident occurred yesterday at Mgundaphiri Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Daudi added that the two were once close friends and stayed together, but parted ways after they accused each other of gossiping.

“It is reported that on the said date, a fight erupted between the old friends when the Amida Jafali confronted the suspect about speculations that the two parted ways because Jafali was into prostitution.”, She explained

She then said that in the heat of fighting, the suspect took a pot of hot water straight from the fire, and splashed on Jafali’s chest.

The victim was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, and later referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Blantyre, for further medical treatment after sustaining severe burns.

Meanwhile, Patrick (suspect) has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

She will appear before court soon after completion of paperwork.

Lucy Patrick, hails from Chomba Village in Traditional Authority Mponda, Mangochi.

