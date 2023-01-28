Malawi Red Cross seeks K5.7 billion to fight cholera

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has launched a cholera emergency appeal seeking over K 5.7 billion in order to scale up its support to government in responding to the cholera outbreak that has hit the country.

Speaking Friday during a press briefing in Lilongwe, President of MRCS, Innocent Majiya, made an appeal to other partners to respond to its quest saying the funds would help the government through the MRCS to reach a further 2 million people.

“MRCS is already providing life-saving treatment at community level by administering Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT) while our volunteers ensure that water supplies are safe and sanitation facilities are working.

“We would like to scale up operations to reach over 18 affected districts with the objective of preventing and controlling the spread of Cholera outbreak,” he said.

Co-Chair of the Presidential Task Force on Cholera and COVID-19, Dr. Chalamila Nkhoma commended MRCS for its unending commitment in supporting the government to respond to various health emergencies.

Malawi has recorded 31,832 cholera cases and 1,045 deaths since cholera started in March last year.

Reported by Monica Tambala

