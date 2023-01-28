Doja Cat and Kyle Jenner Stole The Show At PFW 2023

Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat Attend Schiaparelli And Their Looks Are Wild!

Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat went all out with their extravagant outfits during Paris Haute Coutre week! The Paris Fashion Week took place from January 17 to January 22, and two of the most head-turning looks were none-other but Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat. Check out how they arrived at the Sciapelly show!

Doja Cat turned into sparkling goddess

Doja Cat arrived at the Sciaparelli show looking totally unrecognisable, and her look was quite intricate. She wore a custom-designed Schiaparelli look, and the outfit featured a silk bustier, a skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads and a pair of matching red boots. The thing that made this look stand out even more was that she was totally covered in red body paint on top of which she had 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

The team of famous makeup artists by Pat McGRath spent nearly five hours applying those ruby red Swarovski crystals all over her body by hand. Her shaved head and eyebrows served as a great canvas for makeup artist. McGrath described the singer’s look as “Doja’s inferno” which was perfectly on theme with Schiaparelli’s Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show “Inferno Couture”.

The makeup artist posted a timelapse video on Instagram of her team applying the thousands of Swarovski crystals, and described the final product as “a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance”. Doja arrived at the show accompanied by stylist Brett Alan Nelson, and took her front-row seat, which was just a feet away from Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and the beast

Kylie’s look was equally head-turning as Doja’s. She wore a Schiaparelli custom made, full length black velvet gown with a lifelike lion’s head perched on her shoulder.

During the fashion show Kylie Jenner and Irina Shayk shared a really awkward moment. As Irina Shayk walked down the Schiaparelli haute couture runway in Paris, she realised that Kylie Jenner was in the audience wearing, at first glance, the same dress as the one she was modeling.

Technically, however, the dresses were different. Irina wore a black velvet, one-shoulder gown, with some ruching on the bodice, and a lion’s head with a very angry expression. On the other hand, Kylie’s dress was strapless, ruched from top to bottom, and her lion looked peaceful. Irina wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit featured realistic animal head.

What do people had to say about it

Halom Harlow wore a strapless evening gown with leopard print and leopard head, while Naomi Campbell wore an ankle length faux fur coatdress with wolf head. The question regarding whether the animals’ heads were real arose from the audience at the show to everyone on social media.

Schiaparelli quickly clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in making all of the four looks . He wrote that the animals’ heads were “hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world”. Also, Kylie posted photos of her in the “Beauty and the beast” gown and stressed the fact the lion’s head was “faux” and “constructed by hand using manmade materials”.

Besides the explanation, Kylie was slammed, mostly by animal lovers, for promoting animal hunting. According to Product Owner Tony Sloterman, many fans were also disturbed by the realistic look of the animals. But PETA defended Kylie, Schiaparelli and the three models that wore those couture gowns. As a matter of fact, the president of PETA, Inrid Newirk, said that the four gowns celebrated the beauty of wild animals and that they were a statement against trophy hunting.

There is no doubt that neither Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show nor the looks of the guests at the show went unnoticed, but then again, that’s what we all expect from the Haute Couture Week.

