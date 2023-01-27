Woman gets 7 years in jail for scalding mother in-law

The Rumphi Second Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 24-year-old woman, Fyness Msiska, to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for pouring hot water over her mother in-law due to misunderstandings at Phwezi Area.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Malumbo Jere heard that on December 19 2022, the victim went to Msiska’s house.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Jere further told the court that Msiska was on separation with her husband who is a son to the victim.

After the separation, Msiska was unable to take care of the children at home since she was selling local beer and the victim was advising Msiska to spare time to take care of the children.

This did not go well with Msiska and in the heat of argument, she took a pot of hot water and poured over the body of her mother in-law. The victim sustained scald wounds on the abdomen and chest.

Well wishers took her to Mzokoto Health Centre and later referred to Rumphi District Hospital and Msiska was arrested.

During court proceedings, Msiska pleaded not guilty and this prompted the state to parade two witnesses who proved the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Later , she was found guilty. In her mitigation, Msiska asked for leniency and apologised for the action before telling the court that her children would suffer if sent to jail.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub inspector Jere reminded the court that the victim went through hell and was at risk because of the convict’s cruel behaviour.

He therefore prayed for a stiff penalty to send as a warning to other would-be be offenders despite being a first defender.

Passing sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Chikumbutso Kachipande concurred with state’s submission and sentenced Msiska with 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Msiska comes from Kajeyere Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira in Rumphi District.

In a related development, the First Grade Magistrate’s Court in the same district of Rumphi has sentenced two men to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour each for burglary and theft.

State prosecutor Inspector Kelvin Ng’ambi told the court that the two, Chrisprine Gondwe, 44 and Gift Phiri, 41, in November 2022 broke into a house and stole a home theatre and four speakers, valued at K120 000.

Appearing before court, the two pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and theft.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri concurred with the state’s submission for a stiff sentence hence sentenced each of them to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and 24 months IHL for theft considering that the items were recovered.

The sentence will run concurrently.

Gondwe comes from Kanjululu Village in Traditional Authority Chisovya in Rumphi District whilst Phiri comes from Kalumbu Village in Traditional Authority Kalumbu in Lilongwe District.

The same court has also convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man, Josephy Msiska of Mfwakujembe Village in Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira in Rumphi to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of Grevious Harm.

