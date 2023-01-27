Marymount bus accident: Driver fined K1.45 million

The driver of the bus which was involved in an accident that led to the death of two Marymount Secondary School students has been ordered to pay a fine of K1.45 million.

The driver identified as Duncan Folotiya Ngwende aged 44 was found guilty of six counts that include two counts of causing death by reckless driving, three counts of causing injuries by reckless driving and one count of contravening road service permit.

Mzuzu first grade magistrate McKnight Makaika said the driver was supposed to spend four years in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

Mzuzu police spokesman Paul Tembo said the driver has since paid the fine in full.

The bus accident happened at Luviri in Mzimba on January 2.

The bus registration number SA 10038, which belongs to Paniche Logistics carried 58 passengers and was going to Mzuzu from Lilongwe.

At Luviri, the driver, Duncan Ngwende, lost control of the bus as he was speeding. Following the accident, 21 people sustained injuries and were rushed to Mzimba District Hospital and Jenda Health Centre.

A student aged 14 died on the day of the accident while another student died in hospital several hours later.