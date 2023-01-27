Four-year-old girl dies in house fire

A four-year-old girl in Nsanje, southern Malawi, has died after the house she was in caught fire.

The girl has been identified as Brandina Banda.

Her father John Kaweta Banda has told Zodiak Online that the child was in the house together with two other children but there was blackout at the time.

“I am not sure as to what exactly caused the inferno. I am told there was a spark on a socket but also the kids were using a candle to light the house,” he said.

He added that the two other children survived but Brandina died following the fire.

“I believe she suffocated because her body has no burns, except for her leg which partly got burnt,” he said.

At the time of the fire accident, Banda who works as Assistant District Forestry Officer was in Blantyre for work while his wife was at a shop.

