Environmental activist condemns tendency of  dumping waste in drains

Environmental activist Maloto Chimkombero says the tendency of dumping household waste in drains when it is raining instead of using proper waste disposal methods is fuelling water and land pollution in Malawi.

Speaking to Malawi24, the activist said the practice is common in the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Chimkombero said when waste is left in a drain, not all waste is carried away but some remain in the ground while others are washed away into water bodies putting aquatic species like fish at risk.

He has therefore asked people to refrain from such malpractices and incorporate private waste collectors.

Commenting on this issue, social commentator from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, Victor Chikoti, said such practices can also lead to flooding in rivers since the waste can create new passages for water.

He has therefore called on authorities to sensitize people on proper waste disposals like digging pits in their residential areas.

