Chizuma to take plea on February 8

Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general, Martha Chizuma, will take plea on February 8.

Chizuma is facing two charges relating to her leaked audio.

She was expected to appear before

the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe today to take plea.

However, one of Chizuma’s lawyers, Powell Nkhutabasa, informed the court that Chizuma was unable to attend court today as she is currently on official duties in Blantyre.

Nkhutabasa then asked the court to adjourn the case.

Nkhutabasa also said the state should serve the defence team with all disclosures so as to be able to appreciate the nature of the case the state has against Chizuma.

The state has since committed to make available the disclosures by Tuesday next week.

“The defence needs the disclosures so as to be able to properly direct and advise its client on how to take plea,” Nkhutabasa said.

Chizuma is facing two charges for statements made in an audio conversation which got leaked on social media last year.

The state said Chizuma described former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni as corrupt and compromise. Chizuma is also being accused of alleging that High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza received bribe while handling a case involving Ashok Kumar Sreedharan, an alleged accomplice of businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

However, Mdeza said he did not lodge a complaint to police over the leaked audio and was surprised to see his name on the state’s charge.

