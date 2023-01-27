12 arrested for beating up members of Neighbourhood Watch

Soche Police Station in Blantyre, Malawi have arrested 12 people suspected to have beaten up members of Soche Quarry Neighbourhood after one of the members allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza said the 13 committed various offences including unlawful wounding, theft and malicious damage.

According to Mchiza, between the night of December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023, one member of Soche Quarry Neighbourhood known as Amidu allegedly killed a 17-year-old teenager, Kelvin Perusi, who was operating a shabin within Soche Location.

When the residents heard about the incident, they became angry and mobilised themselves.

They started attacking all the members of the Neighbourhood Watch group in the area.

In the process, they beat up two members of the neighbourhood as other members had run away for their lives.

They also damaged houses and properties of the members and stole some of the properties.

Police rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. Case file was opened against all the suspects.

On 25 January, 2023, Malawi Police raided the area and managed to arrest Kelvin Galion and eleven others.

The suspects will appear before court for trial while investigations are still underway to effect more arrests in connection to the incident.

Police in Blantyre have since appealed to members of the public to assist in tracing all the other suspects in connection to this matter who are still at large so that they get arrested and face the consequences of breaking the law.

Follow us on Twitter: