Mulanje based woman wins vehicle in Tecno promotion

Mulanje based business lady Martha Kunkeyani has emerged as the winner of the grand prize in Itel /Tecno Malawi 2022 Christmas Promotion.

Kunkeyani was all smiles recently when she was heading home driving a Toyota Passo.

To enter the the Christmas promotion, Kunkeyani bought a Tecno Camon 19 smartphone.

The promotion which started on 20 November and ended on 25 December saw other customers going away with various prizes including Fridges, TV’s, Cookers and Shopping Vouchers.

The only requirement to participate in the promotion was to buy any Itel or Tecno Smartphone in any shop across Malawi.

Speaking in an interview after receiving the prize, Kunkeyani said she was very happy and attributed his Success to God saying he did not expect to grab the grand prize in the promotion but God has seen her through.

“I am full of excitement, when I was called that I have won the car, I didn’t take it seriously because I thought it’s a scam but I thank God that it’s really true. I will continue using Tecno products, not because I have won this prize but they are also good,” she said

Kunkeyani added that she has no intentions to sell the vehicle but she will be using it as a mode of transport in her business.

Kunkeyani is also a journalist who works at Mzati Radio and TV in Mulanje.

In his remarks, Itel and Tecno Sales and Marketing Manager Willy Kapenuka expressed satisfaction that the promotion went on well and those who have won really deserved to win because the promotion was also highly monitored.

“We are very excited to end the promotion in a high note, the response has been overwhelming, since the day we started the promotion, we have been recording more entries each passing day, this was also an indication that people really love our products,” he said.

Kapenuka said the promotion was aimed at giving back to their valued customers and also part of festive season celebration.

“We decided to come up with the Christmas promotion to appreciate our valued customers for always being there for us. Apart from that, this was also part of our corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Follow us on Twitter: