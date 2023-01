A 16-year-old student has been found hanging in the boys’ hostel today at Malawi’s Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho has identified the student as Kevin Moses.

According to Kachikho, police suspect that Moses died by suicide.

Kamuzu Academy which is one of the top schools in Malawi, is yet to comment on the incident.

Moses hailed from Subi Village in the area of Chief Khombedza in Salima.

