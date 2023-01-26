Chizuma to appear in court tomorrow

Malawi Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma, who is facing two criminal charges over her leaked audio, will appear in court tomorrow.

She was initially expected to appear in court today but the hearing has been postponed to tomorrow.

Chizuma’s lawyer Martha Kaukonde has confirmed to the local media, saying she was informed about the change last evening by Police prosecutor Levison Mangani.

In court, Chizuma is expected to be formally charged and to take plea.

A charge sheet Malawi24 has seen shows that Chizuma faces the charge of making use of a speech calculated to lower authority of a person before whom a judicial proceeding is being heard.

She is also accused of making a speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings, contrary to Section 113(d) of the penal code.

The first count is based on a complaint by High Court of Malawi judge Simeon Mdeza that Chizuma’s statement in the leaked audio suggested that Mdeza received a bribe while handling a case involving Ashok Kumar Sreedharan, an alleged accomplice of businessperson Zuneth Sattar who is accused of corruption.

The second count against Chizuma is based allegations that in the leaked audio she described former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni as corrupt and compromised.

Last year, when the audio leaked, Chakwera forgave Chizuma and maintained her as ACB director. The president repeated his stance last week after a commission of inquiry report recommended action against Chizuma.

However, Chakwera said anyone injured by Chizuma’s leaked audio is free to take legal action against the ACB chief.

