Woman dies, 14 other people sustain injuries in Kameza accident

A 40-year-old woman identified as Teleza Paulo has died while 14 other people have sustained various degrees of injuries at Kameza roundabout in Blantyre after a speeding Freightliner truck hit pedestrians and other vehicles today at 10:00 hours.

Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, Publicist for Chileka police station, said the freightliner registration number CZ 1479/CZ 4074 was being driven by Tiyakhuleni Chitseko, 36 years of Imedi village, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu.

The vehicle was coming from the Magalasi direction going towards kameza roundabout.

Upon arrival at Kameza Roundabout, the driver failed to negotiate the roundabout due to overspeeding hence he lost control of the motor vehicle and went straight to Chileka road where he hit three Pedestrians, one of them being Teleza Paul.

Following the impact, Teleza Paulo died on the spot while the other two sustained various injuries.

The motor vehicle procceded and hit eight other stationary vehicles where twelve passengers were injured. They were all rushed to Queens Elizabeth Hospital for medical assistance.

The motor vehicle overturned and rested on its rear side.

Mrs Teleza Paulo (deceased), hailed from Chemusa village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blanytre.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the general public to always adhere to road signs and regulations.

