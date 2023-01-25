Minister Hara says rains have stalled road projects

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara says rains have stalled most projects in Malawi but he is optimistic that the projects will be completed within President Lazarus Chakwera’s current term.

The minister made the remarks Wednesday at the Central Office of Information (COI) in Lilongwe during a press briefing under the banner ‘Government Faces the Press’ to update the nation on the progress of various projects in his ministry.

Hara said M1 Road rehabilitation and railway projects are well under way and visible works will continue after the rainy season.

He added that his ministry is also implementing different railway rehabilitation projects such as design, upgrading and rehabilitation of the railway section between Marka and Bangula which is expected to end in November, 2023 and Nkaya-Mchinji railway rehabilitation which is expected to end in December, 2024.

Other projects which ministry of transport and public works is undertaking include upgrading of the 75 kilometre Njakwa-Livingstonia Road in Rumphi with its physical progress at 68 percent, upgrading of 21 kilometre Ntcheu-Tsangano road (phase 1) whose progress is at 71 percent.

The ministry is also upgrading the 82 kilometre Thyolo-Thekerani-Makhanga road and the physical progress is at 91 percent.

By Twimepoki Mangani

