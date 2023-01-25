Businessman found dead in Mangochi

A 24-year -old businessman identified as ldrisa Kassim from Chigwaja Village Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi was found dead in a decomposed state on Monday.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said Kassim was a well known wheat flour seller at Chiponde in the district.

Daudi added that on January 17, 2023 he went to Salima with his business partner and was left to collect cash sales while his partner came back the same day.

“According to preliminary investigations, Kassim was last seen on January 20, 2023 at Golomoti Trading Centre while he carried two travelling bags on his way from Salima to Mangochi,” she said.

Daudi added that his business partner tried to locate him but this proved futile.

Kassim was later found dead on Monday in a decomposed state at Mabulu dambo area within the township by young boys who were fishing.

The matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station who visited the scene and took the dead body to Mangochi District Hospital where it was disclosed that he died due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the culprits.

