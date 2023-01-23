Vehicle hits four people killing two

Two female pedestrians aged 45 and 19 have died after a vehicle hit four pedestrians who were on their way to attend a funeral in Mzimba on Saturday.

The four women were hit by a vehicle registration number BZ 609, Honda Freed Saloon, on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023. The vehicle was being driven by Edward Maganga, 40.

Maganga was coming from Mzuzu heading to Lilongwe.

Upon arrival at Mangoyi area along the Jenda-Mzuzu M1, he failed to negotiate a bend due to speeding.

As a result, he swerved to the offside lane where he hit four female pedestrians who were walking on the side of the road heading the same direction to attend funeral at a nearby village.

Following the impact, the 45-year-old woman Steria Banda suffered internal injuries and fractured right ribs while 19-year-old Wezzie Gausi had internal bleeding and both were pronounced dead on arrival at Jenda Health Centre.

The other two pedestrians escaped with minor injuries. The driver and his passenger also escaped unhurt.

The vehicle had its windscreen shattered, offside headlamp broken, offside view mirror detached, bonnet depressed and offside part of the bumper cracked.

The driver Edward Maganga is in Police custody and will appear in court soon to answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Steria Banda and Wezzie Gausi hailed from Masankhula Gondwe Village

In a related incident, a man identified as Robert Burukutu Chirwa was hit by a suspected hit and run driver at Machecheta area along the Mzuzu-Jenda M1 road.

It is suspected that Burukutu was hit by the unknown vehicle at around 8pm as he was heading home. He was rushed to Mzimba District Hospital by his relations, but died upon arrival.

Postmoterm results revealed that Burukutu died due to head injuries.

Police in the district have since advised road users especially drivers to avoid speeding as roads are slippery due to heavy rains.

