Ten people  arrested in Police raids in Zomba

Jan 23, 2023
Zomba Police Station conducted raids on Friday night and managed to  arrest 10 people suspected to have committed various offences in the district.                     

Zomba Police Station Deputy Publicist Sergeant Aaron Chilala said among the suspects arrested, five  of them are Joseph Zamahowa  20, Ellias Matope , 30 , Devie Diamond  22, Cassim Banda 16 and  Shukulan Ahamadi 20, who have been  arrested for robbery.

He added that   the rest of the suspects have been arrested for offences ranging from defilement, theft, malicious damage , theft and absconding bail.

“The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charges levelled against them respectively,” he explained.

The Police Station has  assured its residents that will not leave any stone unturned till Zomba becomes a free crime district.

