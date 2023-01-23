76-year-old man swept away while crossing river

A 76-year-old man identified as Mtayamasika Chindapata has died after being swept away as he attempted to cross Kang’ona Stream.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the incident occurred between 20-21 January 2023 at Nankhalu Village in the district.

Msadala further said that it is believed that Chindapata was staying alone at Chibwalo Village and on January 20,2023 he left his home village Chibwalo to Sindeya village to chat with his friends.

“While at Sindeya Village, it started raining heavily and Chindapata (now deceased) left for his home.

“It is strongly believed that when Chindapata reached near a bridge at Kang’ona Stream, it was swollen with rainy water. He was swept away by the running water after attempting to cross,” he said.

He added that on January 21,2023 at about 08:00 hours, some cowboys saw the body on the stream banks and reported to the Village Headman Kabwalo who alerted the Police.

Following the alert, Mponela Police detectives together with medical officer from Mponela Rural Hospital visited the scene.

The postmortem revealed that the death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Mtayamasika Chindapata hailed from Chibwalo village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.

