Two arrested in Dowa over Chamba

Police at Mponela in Dowa District are keeping in custody two men for allegedly being found in possession of chamba without a license.

According to Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station, Mcpatson Msadala, the two were arrested Thursday evening at Mkwinda Village in Traditional Authority (T.A.) Kayembe in the district.

Msadala said police received a tip-off that a motor vehicle Registration Number BT 9918, a Nissan Wingroad (AD), had a break-down along Mtiti-Lipiri Earth Road loaded with the suspected stuff being loose Chamba.

“Acting on the matter, officers from Mponela Police Station made a follow-up and the motor vehicle was found abandoned at the village as the suspects had bolted after seeing a police vehicle following them.

“However, the two suspects were subsequently arrested but one is still at large,” Msadala said.

The suspects have been identified as Madalitso Phiri aged 34, of Palanje Village in Traditional Authority Chiseka in Lilongwe and Alfred Charles aged 36, of Kabzyanga Village in T.A. Wimbe in Kasungu District.

Msadala said the two will appear before court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of chamba without a license.

Reported by Tiyamike Masankhula