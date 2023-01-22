Moyale  Barracks to regroup on Monday

The Lions of Kaning’ina, Moyale Barracks, will regroup tomorrow ahead of the new season.

According to Team General Secretary Lt Mike Chimwala, this is the beginning of the new season’s preparations.

“It’s true that we are regrouping this Monday and this is the beginning of our 2023 season preparations,” he said.

On his part, Coach Pritchard Mwansa said the training will help to build a strong team.

“Last season we started such preparations late, so we don’t want that. We want to have enough time for training and build a good team that can resist the heat of Super League,” Mwansa said.

Moyale Barracks ended 2022 Tnm Super League season in the top 8.

