MCP MP launches construction of K49m bridge

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West Constituency George Zulu has launched construction of a K49 million bridge in his constituency.

The bridge is called Mtamaliwilo bridge which connects Mtsiliza and other areas around.

Speaking at the launch, Zulu who is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said the road is the only entry road into Mtsiliza and without the bridge, people have problems to enter Mtsiliza area and that’s why as a Member of Parliament for that area he thought it is very wise to construct a bridge on that road.

“This bridge is very important because once it is raining here people fail to pass through and even the vehicles cannot pass and people go round maybe going through Mtandire or maybe going through airwing road to come to their houses here and even those people doing business they are having problems and their businesses are heavily affected.

“So this bridge is very important and I think it’s going to end most of the problems which people are facing here,” said Zulu.

According to Zulu, the project is being funded using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the bridge will cost 49 Million Kwacha.

In his remarks, Julius Tsogolani Director of Engineering Services at Lilongwe City Council, said the construction of the bridge will run for 3 months and after 3 months they should be able to handle the bridge to the community.

Tsogolani also added that the project will benefit the people around the area as they will benefit financially because some people will be employed on this project.

Senior Group Village Headman Mtsiliza commended the MP for the development saying the bridge is very important and people were failing to cross that bridge especially this rainy season and now it will be easy for them to cross without any problems.

