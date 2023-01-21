AG considering legal action against activist over verbal attacks

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has said he is considering whether to take legal action against activist Redson Munlo over remarks Munlo made in relation to the state’s prosecution of former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Speaking to Zodiak Online, Nyirenda said he is analyzing Munlo’s verbal attacks on him and will make a decision on whether to take legal action or not.

The High Court last year froze Chisale’s accounts and assets said to be worth over K3 billion following an application by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Attorney General (AG).

Recently, Chisale, who is facing several charges including money laundering, applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal to allow him to withdraw K50 million from his accounts so that he should pay legal fees.

The AG, office of the DPP and the Financial Intelligence Unit objected against the application. The court is yet to make a ruling on the matter.

Munlo who is know for leading demonstrations, in a recent audio clip said Chisale, who served as bodyguard to former President Peter Mutharika, accumulated his wealth before he became Mutharika’s bodyguard.

According to Munlo, it is unfair for the state to question the source of Chisale’s wealthy because he is a retired soldier who also worked in the Bingu wa Mutharika administration.

He argued that the actions by the state amount to torture and persecution. He further accused Chakaka Nyirenda of taking the matter personal and using his office to victimize Chisale.

“I knew Chisale in 2013 and by then he already had trucks. The guy worked with two sitting presidents, late President Bingu wa Mutharika and later with Peter Mutharika. This meant that wherever these two went, the guy was getting allowances, so, I think the Attorney General is just being personal,” said Munlo.

Chisale together with businessperson Mahmed Chunara, former director of State residences Peter Mukhito, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and businessperson Ahmed Chunara is facing various charges related to the alleged importation of cement duty free.

Follow us on Twitter: