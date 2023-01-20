Man killed for not taking part in community work

Villagers in Chitipa have killed a man for not taking part in community work.

The man has been identified as identified as Jamu Chizumila.

According to Chitipa Police Station Public Relations Officer Gladwell Simwaka, villagers from Mweneitulo village accused Chizumila of not taking part in construction of a school building at Namutegha Primary School.

The villagers went to Jamu’s house where they took away his livestock as punishment.

They also assaulted him to death.

Postmortem conducted at hospital revealed death was due to severe head injuries.

Chizumila hailed from Mweneitulo village, in the area of Senior Chief Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.

