Man arrested for raping, impregnating 14-year-old child

A 28-year-old man in Ntcheu has been arrested for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old child.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate has identified the suspect as Leckiyala Yonasi.

Ndiwate said Yonasi and the child are neighbours.

It is alleged that on several occasions, Yonasi raped the child in his house in November 2022 at Zakutchire Village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kwataine in the district.

Yonasi is a married but was sexually abusing the child while his wife was away.

This year, the child’s mother noticed some changes and signs of pregnancy on the girl.

Upon asking her, she narrated to have been defiled by the suspect.

Medical examination results confirmed that the child was raped and that she is two-month pregnancy.

Yonasi is expected to be charged with defilement which attracts a maximum sentence of life in prison.

