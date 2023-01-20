Child electrocuted in Salima

A six-year-old standard one learner at Kambwiri Primary School has died after touching a wire connected to a faulty electric pole in Salima district.

The child has been identified as Sarah Gift, from Malapa Village in Traditional Authority Kambwiri in the district.

According to Salima Police Public Relations Officer Jacob Khembo, in the morning of January 17, 2023 while at school, the girl went outside the classroom to drink water at a nearby borehole.

“In the process, she mistakenly touched an earth wire which is connected to a faulty electric pole and she fell down, unconscious,” he said.

She was rushed to Salima District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Post-mortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that the minor died due to electric shock.

Reported by Fostina Mkandawire

