Man killed for stealing beer

A mob in Blantyre has killed a 29-year-old man for allegedly stealing beer and a home theater from a bar.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Patrick Mussa said the man, Mazuzo Gunda, allegedly a broke into a bar at BCA in Blantyre on the night of 15 January.

The suspect allegedly stole six crates of beer and a home theatre.

On January 17, he was seen selling the stolen beer and was apprehended. Some of the stolen items were recovered in the process.

However, as the suspect was being taken to police, a mob descended on him, assaulted him and set him on fire.

Police have since condemned the the killing of the suspect and have warned that people involved in the murder will face the arm of the law.

Gunda hailed from Mbelenga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo.

