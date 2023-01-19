Chakwera has taken important steps in fight against corruption – United States  

The United States Embassy in Malawi has applauded President Lazarus Chakwera for taking important steps in the fight against corruption.

The embassy said this in a statement yesterday after Chakwera fired Steven Kayuni as Director of Public Prosecutions and stood by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma.

The American Embassy in the statement praised Chakwera for emphasizing the ongoing commitment of his government to fight against corruption in Malawi.

“We welcome the president’s important steps taken today to strengthen this fight. The United States will continue to support these efforts to help Malawi achieve its development goals,” reads part of the statement.

Chakwera’s removal of Kayuni came weeks after Chizuma was arrested by police over a leaked audio of a conversation between Chizuma and another person.

Kayuni complained to the police that Chizuma injured his reputation through comments made in the audio.

However, a Commission of Inquiry which Chakwera instituted faulted Kayuni for using his position to settle a personal injury. According to the inquiry, Kayuni filed a personal complaint on an issue that related to his position as DPP.

When Chizuma was arrested in December, the United States Embassy threatened economic sanctions against Malawi and travel sanctions against the people involved in the arrest.

