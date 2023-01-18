CR Women’s League title chase to go down to wire

The Central Region FAM Women’s League title chase is likely to go down to the wire as defending Champions DD Sunshine and Ascent Academy are tied at 30 points with two rounds of matches to go before the end of the season.

DD have a slight edge as they lead the table with a superior goal difference of 56 against Ascent’s 46 .

They will walk away with a fourth successive title if they win their remaining two matches against bottom placed Kamuzu Institute this afternoon and Destiny Academy on Sunday while maintaining the goal difference advantage.

On the other hand, Ascent must win their remaining two fixtures with bigger margins or pray for DD’s slip if they are to win their maiden title. They face Blue Eagles Ladies on Wednesday before hosting Hungry Lions on Sunday.

Civil Service United and Destiny Academy will fight for third position with a single point currently separating the two.

Destiny Academy are third with 24 points from 12 games and will on Wednesday afternoon meet Hungry Lions before the DD Sunshine encounter on Sunday. Civil sit on position four with 23 points and are set to meet Chisomo Academy and Kamuzu Institute on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

Top three teams from the region will qualify for the National Championship to start next month.

Northern region wrapped their League last week with CY Sisters winning the title undefeated. Nyasa Big Bullets Women defended Southern Region Champions having won all their 14 games. The last match in the Southern Region will be played on Sunday with Bvumbwe hosting Bangwe Super Queens in a replay of their match which was abandoned two weeks ago due to heavy rains.

Source: FAM

