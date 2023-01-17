Nyasa Big Bullets, Idana part ways

Nyasa Big Bullets FC have announced that star player Chimwemwe Idana has left the club with immediate effect following contractual disagreements.

According to reports, the 2020/21 TNM Super League player of the season, who was promoted to the main team in 2017 from the Reserves, turned down a new contract from Bullets as he demanded more than what the reigning champions could offer to the 24-year old midfielder.

The announcement by the club has put to an end to speculation around Idana’s future having been deadlocked with The People’s Team over a much improved offer.

“Nyasa Big Bullets can confirm that Chimwemwe Idana has left the club with immediate effect after failing to agree on contract extension terms. His current deal ends on 21 February 2023.

“Idana, who was our third captain, joined The People’s Team through our reserves in 2017 before earning his promotion to the first team in the 2018/19 season,” reads part of the statement.

It has been revealed that Idana resigned amid speculations that he is bound to join a Tanzanian side as his contract was supposed to expire in March this year.

Apart from Idana, Bullets are also on the verge of losing striker Hassan Kajoke who was announced as a Silver Strikers player last week after he signed a pre-contract with the Central Region based outfit.

Since his promotion to Bullets, Idana won four straight league titles, Airtel Top 8 Cup and FDH Bank Cup plus two Charity Shield Cups.

He will be remembered by Bullets fans for his important goal against Silver in 2019 season which took Bullets closer to the league title. The campaign was mostly dominated by rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers but Bullets snatched the title away from the Lali Lubani boys with less than five games left to play.

Follow us on Twitter: