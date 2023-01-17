Kalindo urge opposition parties, CSOs to endorse ’Payerepayere’ demos

Activist Bon Kalindo has urged Malawi’s opposition parties, Civil Society Organisations and religious leaders to encourage their followers to participate in ‘Payerepayere’ demonstrations which some concerned citizens plan to hold if president Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima will not resign by Friday, 20th January, 2023.

This comes as on 10th January this year, a group of some concerned citizens which is being led by Kalindo told President Chakwera and his Vice Chilima to within ten days ‘pack up and go’ or face a series of nationwide demonstrations dubbed ‘payerepayere’.

At a press briefing which was held at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre, the grouping through Kalindo who is also popular by his stage name ‘Winiko’, accused the Tonse administration for failing to fulfil campaign promises and address economic and social challenges the country is going through.

As the ultimatum is due this Friday 20th January, 2023, Kalindo has through a press statement urged political party leaders especially those in the opposition benches, CSOs and religious leaders to encourage their followers to participate in the forthcoming demonstrations.

The activist says a high patronage in the demonstrations which will start in the southern region, will make president Chakwera and his team understand easily that Malawians are tired of his administration.

“It is on this understanding that we urge all church leaders, political party leaders, genuine CSOs leaders, Muslim leaders to allow your faithful and supporters to patronise the Payerepayere mass demonstrations. Let the patronage speak volumes to Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his cronies that enough is enough.

“It is our sincere request to DPP, UDF and AFORD to endorse this mother of all demonstrations in Malawi starting with the following areas: Mulanje, Chikwawa, Mwanza, Blantyre, Ntcheu, Balaka and Mangochi on dates to be announced,” reads part of the statement.

In the statement, Kalindo says Malawians need to guard jealously the hard-earned democracy and claim their country together by not allowing plunder of financial resources under their watch.

