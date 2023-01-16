Two men drown in separate incidents in Rumphi

Two men have drowned in flooded rivers while coming from drinking joints in separate incidents that have occurred in Rumphi.

The two are Chisomo Yona aged 34 of Kasabwe Village under Traditional Authority Kabudula on LiLongwe and Fighton Chihana of Nyambwali village under Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

Yona went for a beer drinking spree at a nearby village at Kamwe. On his way back it was raining and he slipped into the flooded river and drowned.

In the second incident, Chihana went to nearby village known as Muhangula for local beer. On his way back, he found the river flooded and he immediately drowned as he attempted to cross.

Both of them were found by their relatives floating in the river.

Later, the matter was reported to Rumphi Police and medical officers from Kamwe and Rumphi who visited the scenes and ascertained that death was due to suffocation following drowning.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to beer takers and community members to avoid crossing flooded rivers whilst drunk.

