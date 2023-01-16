Mother arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old son in Chiradzulu

A 23-year-old mother identified as Ethel Mphaya has been arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old child by hacking him on the head with a Panga knife in the early hours of today.

The incident has happened at Mthopa Village Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District where the suspect was staying with her family.

Chiradzulu Police Station Police spokesperson Constable Cosmas Kagulo said it is alleged that Ethel Mphaya had some mental disorder for the past three days.

Early today, she chased her husband with a Panga knife and the husband managed to escape together with their two children.

After an hour, the wife convinced her husband that she had calmed down.

After the husband and kids returned home with the children, the wife took the panga knife again and the husband rushed to the uncle of the wife together with one of the children to inform him about the situation.

Whilst there, he received message that his wife had killed their son. The matter was reported to police and officers rushed to the scene where they arrested the woman.

The body was taken to Chiradzulu District Hospital and Postmortem results have shown that death was due to head injuries.

