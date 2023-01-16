Man commits suicide due to marital problems in Blantyre

Medson Chimpeni, 22, has died after committing suicide in the Mulunguzi area of Chilomoni Township in Blantyre, Southern Malawi.

Blantyre Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said Chimpeni recently had marital problems with his wife which led to their separation.

He was discovered hanging from the roof of his house in the living room on January 14, 2023, around 0600hours.

The incident was reported to Chilomoni Police, who rushed to the scene and took the body to Chilomoni Health Centre, where strangulation was confirmed as the cause of death.

Medson Chimpeni hailed from Mtseka village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre have strongly condemned suicide acts and are urging people to seek help at all times when they are faced with various challenges.

