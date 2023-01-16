Chakwera preaches love on Chilembwe Day

President Lazarus Chakwera preached love among Malawians during John Chilembwe Day commemorations at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) yesterday in Chiradzulu District.

He said Malawians need to emulate the love Chilembwe had for the country, saying that what he did was not for his family, church or Chiradzulu but rather for the whole country.

“When he went to the United States of America (USA) to seek for assistance, he did not do it for his church, family or district; he did it for the nation. The battles he fought were not for himself, they were for Malawians,” Chakwera pointed out.

The president also challenged Malawians to strive towards leaving a legacy like Chilembwe did in order to make Malawi a better place to live in.

The President asked Malawians to love the whole country and not selected parts, noting that selected love is what is destroying the country.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Michael Usi asked people to refrain from castigating the President and his vice, arguing that all leaders are chosen by God.

He asked the congregation to read 2 Samuel 16 verses 5 – 20 where Shimei attacked David and was in the end punished by God.

This year’s commemoration brought together different religious and political leaders under the theme: ‘Heal us Lord,’ drawn from 2 Chronicles 7:14.

In January 1915, Chilembwe led an uprising against white settlers who were forcing Malawians off their land and taking Malawian soldiers to Tanzania to fight in the World War One. The uprising was not successful and led to Chilembwe’s death but Chilembwe is regarded as a freedom fighter who stood up against the injustices Malawians suffered during his time.

Reported by Lydia Maganga