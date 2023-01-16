Ambulances failing to reach health centre in Neno due to damaged bridge

Vehicles carrying medical supplies cannot cross Mtsimukire River in Neno as there is no bridge and community members have taken up the role of delivering the supplies to Matope health centre in Neno, Southern Malawi.

Mtsimukire Bridge at Matope was damaged two years ago and the government is yet to construct a new bridge on the river.

Medical supplies for Matope Health Centre unloaded from an ambulance

As Mtsimukire River is now flooded due to the rainy season, vehicles are failing to pass through. This has forced villagers to take up the role of delivering medical consignments to Matope Health Centre.

Speaking to the local media, one of the villagers, Amosi Salim, described the situation as dire appealed to the government to rehabilitate the bridge.

According to Salim, people are struggling to cross the river in order to get medical assistance at the health centre, citing the case of a woman gave birth on the banks of the river as she could not cross to the other side.

Recently, a man was washed away on the bridge as he tried to cross on his way to the health centre.

Member of Parliament for Neno South Constituency, Mark Katsonga Phiri said the district council the issue of the bridge was reported to the Ministry of Public Works.

Follow us on Twitter: