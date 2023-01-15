NGO donates medical supplies to Fulirwa Health Centre

By Emmanuel Moyo

Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth Organization in Karonga District has donated 600, 000 Malawi Kwacha worth of medical supplies to Fulirwa health centre in the district with a call to authorities to ensure that the supplies are used for intended purpose.

The donation follows a need assessment that the organization conducted last year in health centres pertaining to provision of family planning methods in its catchment areas for its Wanangwa Wane project.

Programs manager for the organization, Gomezgani Mhango, said they expect the donation to improve the running of family planning services at the health centre.

“After a need assessment that we conducted in health centres, they mentioned these items that we have brought to be lacking, so we have made this donation here with hope that it will help and improve provision of family planning methods.

“It is therefore our plea that the donation we have made today should be made well use of so that it benefits the communities that use this health centre,” Mhango said.

The consignment include syringes, plaster, bandages, gause roll, heavy duty apron, lignocaine, cotton wool, examination glove, gauze square, gumboots, spirit, surgical blade and bufen.

Hospital In-Charge for Fulirwa health centre, Lewis Kamwela, commended the organization for what he described as timely donation and assured them that the donation will be used accordingly.

“What Pamoza has done today is a very good thing and we are very thankful because this will assist us a lot as far as family planning methods are concerned because previously, we used to send patients to purchase some items on their own but now we have them available and we will make proper us of them,” Kamwela said.

With financial support from Breuckmann Foundation and German Government Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation Development, the organization is implementing wanangwa wane project in Karonga and Chitipa Districts and a similar donation will be made at Wenya health centre in the later District.

