Sean Morgan returns with single “Ndizagenda”

By Roy Kafoteka

Malawi musician Sean Morgan has ended a year-long hiatus with the release of his first single of the year titled, “Ndizagenda”.

Produced by Cuff B of Big Vision Entertainment, “Ndizagenda” comes in as a refresher from the up-and-coming Dancehall/Reggae artist since his previous breakthrough single, “Mantha”, which was released last year, gave Sean Morgan a chance to break onto the music scene and shed his light on the game.

For someone who was always cautious about singing, Sean Morgan started his musical journey at a young tender age when he was just a kid.

As a child, Sean got exposed to Reggae music through his father who was a big fan of the genre. Bob Marley and the Morgan Heritage have been his inspiration for his music to date. Through his potential, Sean was then able to adapt quickly to what he’s learned and gift the public the natural born remedy of his Reggae and Dancehall musical talents.

“From, Mantha I have actually come to realize the power of addressing issues that people or youth encounter on a daily basis, but they are overlooked, then at the end of the day they affect human beings in their daily conducts”, said Sean.

His sound is centralized on universal love and peace; as the same energy revolves around others it will also come back to flow through other people.

This is portrayed in one of his songs called “Envy” as it talks of Africa as one entity despite having boundaries and “Anamva” which is about loyalty in our families.

Currently, Sean is working on his new Extended Playlist (EP), which is soon to be released this year.

“It’s going to be rich in lyrics in terms of love. Everything is centered on love, either intimacy or the love among human beings” he says.

Sean Morgan has since been nominated as the 2020 Best Dancehall Act in the Urban Music People Awards (UMP). He was also featured in a 2020 Jamaican riddim called “Real Pree Riddim” produced by the Rockaz Elements Production, and another riddim from Zimbabwe called “Five Aside Riddim”.

His music has since gone on to receive massive airplay in sites such as the USA, UK, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and South Africa, among other areas.

