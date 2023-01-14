Government looks to get 40 megawatts from Zoa Falls

Malawi Government says it plans to use Zoa Falls for power generation where it will get 40 megawatts to add to the national grid.

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, disclosed this on Thursday when he visited Zoa Falls in Traditional Authority Nsabwe, Thyolo, with senior officials from Electricity Generation Company, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi and Power Market Limited.

Matola said his visit was initiated by President Lazarus Chakwera and Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique who have been discussing a joint power generation project using Zoa Falls in the Ruo River.

He added that he was impressed that the Falls can generate the power that the country needs desperately.

Matola further explained that the use of Ruo River will be a joint venture, hence the two governments are still putting together the paper works and modalities.

Senior Chief Nsabwe hailed the project, saying apart from developing the country, it will also provide employment to the people in his area.

Reported by Brenda Nkosi