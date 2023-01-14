Everlasting Life Ministries donates clothes worth K1.8 million to Pashello Charity Clinic

Everlasting Life Ministries of Zomba has donated assorted clothes worth about K1.8 million to Pashello Charity Clinic of Chikwawa which cares for orphans and people with disabilities.

General overseer of the Everlasting Life Ministries, in Malawi, Apostle James Chikopa said the ministry decided to donate the clothes after appreciating commendable work of Pashello Charity Clinic on child care and people with disabilities amidst resources constraints.

Everlasting Life Ministries also cares for orphans and other vulnerable people and this was the reason it responded to Pashello Charity Clinic’s need to support orphans and people with disability with clothes

Apostle Chikopa said caring for the needy is one of the Christian values which Everlasting Life Ministries abides to.

“We wrote on our Facebook page that we have clothes for charity and most people requested us to give the clothes to charity clinic due to their commendable job,” Apostle Chikopa added.

Director of Pashello Charity Clinic, Felicia Malola hailed Everlasting Life Ministries for the gesture.

She added that the donation will go a long way to help the needy especially those that go to school.

Malola therefore appeal to organisations and individuals of goodwill to assist with food items.

Pashello Charity Clinic operates at Ngabu in Chikwawa where it cares for 21 orphans and other 314 children with various forms of vulnerability apart from supporting people with disabilities.

