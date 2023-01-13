Police arrest man over K6.5 million theft, recover K2.1 million

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested Fradrick Nyamula aged 39 for stealing K6.5 million from a man shortly after the victim had withdrawn the money from a bank.

The law enforcers have also recovered K2,174,000 of the money.

CCTV footage from Lilongwe Gateway Mall and City Mall connected to the robbery incident has been trending on social media.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said Nyamula and his accomplice Khonya Makina, on 4th January, 2023, spotted the victim in a bank at Gateway Mall and noticed that he had withdrawn a large amount of money.

When the victim left the bank on his Nissan vehicle, the two followed him on their Honda Fit vehicle.

Nyamula was dropped at City Mall where he stole the cash from the Nissan and linked up again with his accomplice who was waiting for him at the nearby Mbowe Filling Station.

After the robbery, the suspects went to Mchesi and left the man with Nyamula’s cousin before proceeding to Blantyre.

Nyamula later instructed his cousin to distribute the money to different individuals and mobile money accounts and then throw a red bag which had the money in a toilet.

Nyamula has since been charged with theft while the other suspect is still at large.

Fradrick Nyamula, nicknamed Angozo among his peers, hails from Chimbulu Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

